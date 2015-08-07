These Mashup Posters Reveal How “Game of Thrones” Characters Fit Uncannily Into Recent Movies

The ongoing power struggle in Game of Thrones has our imagination firmly captured not just because of the show’s epic scope or the “come at me, bro” arm-lift of the Night’s King as he raises his undead army. It’s not just the boobs and blood and dragons, or the show’s fearlessness in dispatching beloved characters before their plotlines are resolved, or even the all-time great performance of Sir Dinklage. Ultimately, what makes Game of Thrones such an international sensation is the fact that its characters are so well-sketched and compelling that it doesn’t even matter if you’re a fantasy fan or not–you can imagine them, as people, in any number of settings. In fact, as Redditor u/Whitezine understood, you can actually directly substitute out the stars of a variety of blockbuster films from the past decade or so, and replace them with Game Of Thrones characters that are wholly appropriate for the new environment.
In a series of photoshopped mashup posters (a follow-up to a set of posters from earlier this year), the Reddit user dropped a variety of the cast into recent films. Thus, we have Jon Snow and Sam Tarly–the jock and the nerd who strike up an unlikely friendship after taking on new responsibilities–subbing for Channing Tatum and Jonah Hill in 21 Jump Street; the odd-couple pairing of damaged individuals who get thrown together under extreme circumstances that are Jaime Lannister and Brienne of Tarth wriggles into The Silver Linings Playbook; Littlefinger, the devious-yet-indispensable powerbroker whose enemies are still too invested in him to strike back, wires The Social Network; evil-but-misunderstood queen Cersei Lannister holds court as evil-but-misunderstood queen Maleficent; and the bro-y trio of Daario Naharis, Tyrion Lannister, and Jorah Mormont deal with The Hangover. The impressive list of totally appropriate films that share themes with the Game of Thrones characters goes on–there are sixteen, in total–and even the obvious gags, like putting beheaded hero Ned Stark into Sleepy Hollow, are pretty satisfying. They really missed an opportunity by not photoshopping Michael Keaton’s good-natured failure from Birdman out for Hodor: Hodor (Hodor Hodor Hodor Hodor Hodor), though.