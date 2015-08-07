Fear The Paperless Planet In a New Campaign From Canon

We live in exciting technological times. With a few taps of a smartphone, you can find a mate, order a pizza, protest an injustice, pay your phone bill, get a university degree, be ordained, and so much more. But are we truly ready for a completely paperless society?

Canon aims to plant a wee nugget of doubt in that arena with a trio of funny spots for its new Pixma line of printers. The ads, by agency Grey New York, attempt to illustrate the grave perils that could await anyone who depends too heavily on the almighty screen.

It may not be enough to convince anyone under 25, but this campaign will surely have your uncle who still prints off all his emails patting himself on the back.