Help! My New Office Is Full Of Dogs, And I’m Allergic

Many people would love to bring their furry friends to work with them each day ; it’s been proven to reduce stress and boost morale, plus it means lunchtime walks and not worrying about separation anxiety.

But what if you have allergies and you’ve unknowingly just accepted a dream job in a dog-filled office?

This week, career expert Alison Green (a.k.a. Ask A Manager) helps a new employee cope with a hairy situation.

Thanks to your amazing advice, I was able to land a fantastic job with a big raise after years of stagnant dead-end work. My first day, I walked into the office . . . and it was full of dogs. They have a dog-friendly office, which was never advertised or communicated during the hiring process. I’m allergic to dogs, VERY allergic. Within 10 minutes of arriving at work, my eyes are red, itchy, and watering, my nose stuffs up, and I get a headache from my swollen sinuses. This is what happens when I’m on medication! If I skip the meds, I break out in hives, start to wheeze, and I run the risk of my throat swelling closed. I went to my doctor, who referred me to a specialist. I’m already on the strongest meds they give out, and they said as long as I “expose myself” to allergens, this will keep happening and might get worse over time. I tried to work with my company to fix this: They put me in the far corner away from the majority of the pooches where I’m near a door I can prop open, they have a company that cleans biweekly, and they let me work from home one day a week. The nature of my job demands that I be in the office at least four days a week, I really have no wiggle room. Even working from home one day a week has been a stretch and caused some negative feelings on my team, even though they hear me sneezing every 20 minutes when I’m there! It’s been two months, and, while I love the work, love the company, and love my coworkers . . . I’m miserable. I’ve considered looking for a new job, but every job I’ve seen in my field has a “dog-friendly” office. I’m at a loss–their dog-friendly office isn’t ME-friendly. What can I do?!

Ugh, yes, this is the other side of benefits that some people love.

Lots of people are thrilled at the idea of a pet-friendly office, and lots of pet-friendly offices operate successfully. But they really only work in the long term if there are effective plans for accommodating people with allergies, as well as people who are afraid of dogs or are just not comfortable around them.

In a larger workspace, that can mean having pet-free floors. In a small office, that might not be feasible. (And as you can see from this story about someone with allergies who worked in Amazon’s dog-friendly offices, being on a pet-free floor didn’t quite work as smoothly as it was supposed to.)

Working from home can be a solution, but, as in your case, that’s not feasible with every job.