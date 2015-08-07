The Newest User Interface? Rhythm

Haptics are tactile sensations that convey information. The vibration of your silenced cellphone, the rumble control on your gaming joystick, and the nudge from your Apple watch’s Taptic Engine: These are means to communicate, without using words. You have a message. You blew something up. Time to go to your meeting.

But for the most part, these notifications are dumb, delivered at a constant strength in a consistent pattern. So a marketing email and a call from your son’s teacher trigger the same sensory response, with no nuance as to priority. (The Apple Watch, for instance, has unique rhythms for different apps, but don’t distinguish for importance or individuals.)

But social etiquette, coupled with lab research on wearables for the sight-impaired, are driving development of richer, non-visual ways to impart information and note its importance. It’s evolving haptics into its own language, an electronic Esperanto that uses rhythm as its interface.

Case in point is Viawear‘s Tyia, a smart bracelet made of leather and precious gemstones. “The original premise was, how can we make the user able to quickly distinguish between a notification that is critical and one that isn’t without looking at her phone?,” says Ben Isaacson, the company’s CEO. “So we began playing with haptics and four of its vectors: strength, pattern, frequency, and duration.”

To that end, Isaacson and his team created 20 memorable patterns that users can assign to contacts, social-media apps, and, eventually, content keywords. Included is one that accelerates then de-accelerates (“it’s like a rollercoaster,” he says) and a low-grade, long and pulsing vibration that Isaacson affectionately refers to as “a slow burn.” (“There’s something sensual, and even sexual, about it,” he says of the rhythm. “It’s the kind of thing you’d want to assign to your significant other.”)

The patterns, which are set up on a smartphone, can be utilized alone or in conjunction with Tyia’s eight color cues.