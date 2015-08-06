Pornhub Wants To Be The “Netflix Of Porn”

Called Pornhub Premium, the new paid tier will charge users $10 a month in exchange for HD streaming of the site’s existing content, as well as a library of more than 100,000 exclusive clips. “We’re looking to take the crown as the ‘Netflix of porn’,” Pornhub vice president Corey Price said in a statement.

The launch of Pornhub’s on-demand service is part of a larger push that includes dedicated Roku and Android apps, for which virtual reality integration is due in 2016. (Apple has restrictions on adult content that make pornographic iOS apps untenable.)

The adult entertainment industry is a major driver of tech innovation, and has contributed to the early market adoption of everything from the VCR to e-commerce. Several smaller companies have already announced their intent to create virtual reality adult content; Pornhub is the most prominent site to announce plans to enter the market.

