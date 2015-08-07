5 Crazy New Ideas Out Of Disney Research

Leading up to this year’s Siggraph conference –the biggest event of the year in computer graphics and experimental UI–Disney Research comes with a collection of new papers that delve into everything from new methods of 3-D printing action figures to better ways for us to render CGI eyelids.

Here’s a peek at the future it’s dreaming up.

A Sand Castle Rendered From 2 Billion Discrete Grains

Even for extremely powerful computers, rendering an object made of tiny particles, like grains of sand or flakes of snow, can be impractical. But researchers developed a system that–assuming we’re reading the extremely technical paper correctly–uses procedural generation to algorithmically arrange many similar particles to appear randomly at small scale. The result is a computational cutting of corners that your eye won’t notice.

Here, the video zooms into a castle built from 2 billion individual grains of sand, each of which are constructed from 200,000 triangles, and the effect is simply wild to behold. [Read more]

A Fabric Simulator Than An Idiot Could Program

Right now, if you want to use a 3-D program to simulate a particular type of fabric–from stiff denim to flowing silk–it requires countless tiny adjustments to esoteric values. But correctly simulating fabric is an important job, not just in animation, but even in the fashion industry, where more and more early modeling is done in 3-D.