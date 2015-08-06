Old Spice Fight! Isaiah Mustafa And Terry Crews Battle For Deodorant Domination

Over the last five years, Isaiah Mustafa and Terry Crews have represented two distinctly different and separate universes for Old Spice. One is calm, smooth, and sexy, while the other is a testosterone-fueled comedy punch to the neck. They’re like the Batman and Superman of the deodorant world.

But now the brand and agency Wieden + Kennedy Portland have decided to pull a DC Comics and pit these two heroes against one another. Mustafa is pitching hard for the Old Spice Timber scent, until Crew explodes on to the scene to push a scent called Bear Glove. One sounds like a type of hardware, while the other could be a euphemism for a by-product of tight slacks. Either way, it appears that neither of these two heavy hitters are backing down from this smelly smackdown any time soon.