Krylon Is Bringing The World’s Largest Yard Sale To Pinterest

It’s a yard sale junkie’s wildest fantasy. Over 690 miles, across six states, and 5,000 vendors, the 127 Sale is the promised land for the second-hand set. (For a quick tutorial, look no further than designer Aaron Draplin’s 2010 junkin’ odyssey .) This year, Krylon is sponsoring the sprawling sale , aiming to to bring a bit of the shopping thrill of Route 127 through Alabama, Georgia, Tennessee, Kentucky, Ohio and Michigan to the social web.

The brand, with agency Deutsch, has enlisted TV host, furniture designer, carpenter, and design blogger Amy Devers to meet with vendors, find great deals, and make a total of 127 old items look new again Krylon products, then put the revamped items up for sale on Pinterest. Calling it “the first ever Pinterest Yard Sale,” people will be able to pick up these treasures with Buyable pins on August 10, with all sale proceeds going to the Charity Wings Art & Craft Center.

Deutsch SVP and group account director Tyler Helms says it’s a natural extension of the brand’s recent “Yard Sale Hijack” TV campaign. “We wanted an idea that was real and got the product on the road,” says Helms. “Taking over the world’s largest yard sale became a no brainer. It was a perfect way to partner an iconic brand with an iconic event of scale.”