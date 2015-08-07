From The Worst Business Jargon To The Best Interview Questions: The Most Popular Leadership Stories This Week

This week, we learned the right questions to ask candidates during interviews, why two-hour lunches are scientifically better than your sad desk salad, and got to vote on the worst-ever corporate jargon.

Here are the stories you loved in Leadership for the week of August 3.

Are you leveraging your core competencies as synergistically as you could be? This week we pitted 32 of the most gratingly terrible business terms against one another to find out which one proved the worst of the worst. The final day to vote is Friday, so make sure to weigh in! And stay tuned for the spectacular way we retire the winning word or phrase.

“So tell me a little bit about yourself” only takes you so far. Here’s a handful of more probing questions to help you gain a better understanding of what a job candidate is all about.

Are six interview questions too many for you? No problem! One exec swears that this one interview question gets at the heart of a candidate’s qualifications better than any other.

It can be tricky striking a balance between sounding like you know your stuff and sounding like an arrogant jerk. This week we learned how to choose words that sound natural and professional in the office while helping colleagues get what we mean.

Science has finally vindicated that long-held dream of doubling your lunch hour! Neuroscientists say our brains need more time to recover from periods of focus than most workdays typically allow.