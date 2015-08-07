Your Completely Hidden Power Of Persuasion

How many times have you kept your mouth shut because your brain was telling you no one would listen to your idea anyway?

Vanessa Bohns, assistant professor of Organizational Behavior at the ILR School at Cornell University, believes that self-doubt and fear of rejection is actually holding us back from opportunities in the workplace.

“Our bosses and peers would be more receptive to our comments and requests than most of us realize,” she writes in Harvard Business Review. “In fact, in many cases, a simple request or suggestion would be enough to do the trick. We persistently underestimate our influence.”

In collaboration with Frank Flynn, professor of organizational behavior at Stanford’s Graduate School of Business, Bohns conducted a series of experiments aimed at illuminating how much we underestimate our own powers of persuasion.

To do this, they asked participants to predict how many strangers they would need to ask before they were able to persuade someone to fill out a questionnaire, make a donation to charity, or let them borrow their phone. After giving their estimates, participants were turned loose to see how it all turned out in the real world.

It turns out that people they never met were two times as likely as they predicted to go along with participants’ requests. Getting such a sweet surprise on the street from a stranger isn’t going to go far to change mind-sets in the workplace, Bohns points out, where there is just as big a disconnect between expectation and reality.

Employees tend to assume that their influence is dependent upon their roles or titles—that if they lack official clout, they can’t ask for anything.

“Because most companies emphasize the rigidity and formality of their hierarchies, employees tend to assume that their influence is dependent upon their roles or titles—that if they lack official clout, they can’t ask for anything,” she writes. That and the fact that underlings fail to remember that managers are people, too. And people often find it hard to say no, even the boss.