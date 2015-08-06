Check Your Head: New McDonald’s Ad Takes Emoji Into The Real World

Emoji has become the default language of the 21st century, and you can use that language to do anything from drop science , to order a pizza . Now McDonald’s in France imagines a world in which those faces in our phones make a giant leap, right onto our bodies.

In “Come As You Are,” by agency BETC Paris, we see a world of emoji’d humans going about their happy lives, including eating emoji versions of McDonald’s grub to an electro-poppy cover of The Buggles. It’s fun and visually appealing, if still leaving the uncomfortable takeaway that some part of you will get big and round when you eat at McDonald’s.