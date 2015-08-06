See The Logos Of Nike, Adidas, And Fila Transformed Into Beautiful Gardens

That’s part of the ethos of artist and designer James Merry, who has taken the iconic logos of sportswear giants Nike, Adidas, Fila, and others, and stitched gentler images of flowers growing, moss cascading, and mushrooms blooming into the corporate logos. This simple, but magical idea transforms the logos completely, as you can see in the slideshow above.

If Merry’s name sound familiar, that may be because for the past several years he’s used his embroidery talents in some of the more memorable looks of that most fashion-forward singer, performer, and all-around artistic gift, Bjork.

