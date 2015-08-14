This Woman Makes So Little Trash That She Can Store It All In One Tiny Jar For Years

Can you live trash-free like Lauren Singer? Sure, but it’ll take some work. Much easier will be to use her tips to cut out around 80% of your waste. And if you look close enough, you’ll see a few places where you can beat Singer at her own game.

The jar pictured here is what Singer claims to be two years worth of trash. That’s it. Impossible? No, but you’ll have to cheat a bit to get there.

Singer is a New York City resident who lives trash-free and blogs about it. Mostly she does this by avoiding goods with packaging, but in some cases she ditches a product entirely, swapping in a home made version. Her toothpaste, for example, is a mix of coconut oil, bicarbonate of soda, and peppermint oil. If you already use a bicarb toothpaste you’ll love it.

Singer’s best advice for reducing trash is to reduce packaging. Instead of buying packaged goods, shop at bulk stores and take your own containers. Fresh produce is even easier–you buy at a local market or in the loose-produce section of your supermarket, and take your own canvas bags instead of snatching yet another plastic bag off the roll.

At home, you can compost food waste, swap paper towels for cloths, and replace things like dishwasher detergent with bulk-bought Castile soap. You can even go back to before the time of dishwasher soap, and use baking soda to cut the grease instead.

Much of Singer’s technique involves composting, but she counts a lot of things as “compostable” that would never make it into any gardeners composter. Nevertheless, wood-and-bristle dishwashing brushes are better than disposable sponges, and a bamboo toothbrush might not decompose for a few years, but even in a landfill it’s better than the plastic version.

Bulk-buying is the other secret, but we don’t mean stocking up on multipacks of soda from the supermarket. “Bulk products often come packaged in easily recyclable packaging,” says Singer. Bulk-buying is also key for those people who don’t have a store in their town that sells loose goods. I put it to Singer that many of her blog’s followers talk about mail ordering goods, which seems counter to her local, mile-zero philosophy.