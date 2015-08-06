advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

A Supercut Of The Most Amazing Jon Stewart Moments On The Daily Show

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

Jon Stewart began hosting The Daily Show in 1999, and there have been many hilarious, memorable moments in his time there. From his coverage of the 2000 election to his unforgettable interviews with Jim Cramer and Barack Obama, here is a look back of some of the most hilarious moments from his time on The Daily Show.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life