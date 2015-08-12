10 Creative Visionaries Share Their Methods For Unlocking New Ideas

Notions of creativity tend to fall into one of two camps: Either you’re the wide-open brainstorm type, or you require pressure from deadlines, supply shortages, or other exterior factors to make your creativity tick.

Jeni Britton Bauer—founder of the beloved Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams brand—operates by a process she calls “thinking inside the box.” Variables like produce farmers’ strawberry outputs and shipping logistics provide the framework within which she creates and delivers flavors like brown butter almond brittle from Ohio to the United Arab Emirates.

On the other hand, Fuseproject founder and principal designer Yves Behar thinks broadly about what’s possible in solving a creative problem before settling on a course of action. “For me, creativity is unlocked by thinking about the possibilities. It can be a ‘what if’ question I am asking myself, or a simply a problem that I keep coming back to. The range of creative puzzles I try to solve are vast.”

Research on the semi-mysterious topic of creativity suggests that the right path to creativity isn’t black and white.

Scott Barry Kaufman, scientific director of The Imagination Institute at the University of Pennsylvania’s Positive Psychology Center, says a little bit of both methods of operation are best for triggering creative breakthroughs and high productivity. In other words, artists and scientists alike should have an idea of where they want to go at the outset of a project, but they should also be open to changes or ideas that come up along the way.

In fact, that openness paired with grit—the ability to overcome obstacles and stick to a task, a trait often cited by psychologist Angela Duckworth—is the most formidable combination in a creative mind, he says.

When people explore, they’re doing things that are anything but random.

“Even when [creative people] have setbacks, they don’t get discouraged,” Kaufman says. “They’re very resilient. But at the same time, they often don’t start with a clear vision or idea of what the end product is going to look like. They use a lot of trial and error. You see that very clearly in the deep analyses of Picasso’s paintings or Shakespeare’s sonnets or Beethoven’s sonatas.”