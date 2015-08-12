3 Tips For Managing Remote Workers

Thanks to better technology and companies’ changing needs, working remotely is now more common than ever. But as workplaces get friendlier to flexible working arrangements, managers aren’t always doing the same. That’s hardly their fault, since the incremental way remote work is being adopted in many organizations hasn’t usually led to much retraining, and managers are often left to suss out how to direct remote employees on their own. Here are a few tips for managing a remote team effectively.

In his book The Art of Happiness, the Dalai Lama writes, “Compassion is a more objective form of empathy. This idea of seeing things clearly through another person’s perspective can be invaluable when it comes to relating with others, particularly in tense work situations.”

At first glance, compassion might seem a far cry from a strategic management strategy. But especially if your team consists of remote employees, it can serve as a more practical framework for working together than you may think. Just ask LinkedIn CEO Jeff Weiner, who has said it’s his mission to “expand the world’s collective wisdom and compassion”–a goal that starts from inside his own company. However, Weiner believes that managing compassionately doesn’t come naturally to a lot of people but that it can be taught and built into a work culture.

That typically means training team members to interact compassionately with clients, customers, and one another. Encourage them to share experiences, rather than just the transactional information that moves a commercial relationship forward. In every interaction with colleagues and customers, ask your team to consider:

What happened?

What did I learn about the feelings of those I’ve interacted with?

What can I do to help?

As a manager, ask those same questions of yourself, thinking of your remote team members the way you’ve asked them to consider their coworkers and clients. That way, you’ll foster a more compassionate dynamic throughout the organization, both internally and externally.

Encourage your team to leave updates on Slack or Asana, or to ping you on Skype whenever they have a questions. Doing so shouldn’t require an appointment or amount to a formal meeting. You need your team to know you’re available even if you aren’t physically present.

Then take it further. Here at VenturePact we realized that even maintaining open channels of communication wasn’t always enough for our remote teams. One reason was because most of our interactions were purely professional in nature. As managers, we had very little insight into our employees’ personal lives. And since our remote workers were based all over the world, when holidays or festivals came up, for instance, we wouldn’t always understand their cultural significance.