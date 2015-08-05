The Worst Drink In the World Might Just Save Your Life (Or At Least Sell Some Life Jackets)

Between coconut water, maple water, tap water, kale water, water water, and more, it can be hard to tell which new water will become the hot beverage trend of tomorrow. Thanks to a new campaign from French watersports brand Tribord, we know at least one version of H2O that won’t be catching on.

To raise awareness of the dangers of drowning and sell a few life vests along the way, Tribord and agency Rosa Park created a drink brand called Wave. It had a sleek thin can with silver and purple logo details, as well as the typical pop-up promo push of healthy enthusiastic young people handing out free samples. The catch was Wave’s tagline, “The Worst Drink In The World,” and ingredients. It was just canned seawater. Cue the spittakes.

On the back of the can, the label said “Make this your last taste of drowning.” The can also featured a product shot of Tribord’s Izebar 50 life vest, which looks more like something you’d find in a Patagonia catalog than on board the SS Minnow.

Still, the fictional Wave might actually taste better than asparagus water.