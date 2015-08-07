Munich Wants To Build An Autobahn For Bikes

Germany might still be a car-obsessed country, but it’s starting to build an Autobahn for bikes. One new network of bike highways may soon show up in Munich, a city with heavy commuter traffic that’s now trying to convince fewer people to drive.

If the plan goes forward, two-lane bike highways would sprawl out from Munich in every direction–over about 400 square miles–providing a direct connection from the suburbs to the city with no interruption from cars. With no crossroads or traffic lights, commuters could ride without stopping.

“It’s just easier if you don’t have to stop,” says Andreas Groh, a member of ADFC-Munich, a local cycling advocacy group. “If the way is too long, or has too many hills, or too many crossings where people have to stop, they simply don’t use the bike. Then they use the car or something else. The idea is we want to make it as easy as possible for people a little bit more outside the city–10, 15 kilometers–to use an electric bike and commute into the city.”

Inside the city, cycling rates are already pretty high–about 17% of people ride bikes. But the farther people live from their offices or universities, the more likely they are to drive. Public transit is overcrowded, so commuters often choose their cars instead. And as the city’s population grows, roads are already at capacity.

The proposed bike highways would work like similar networks in places like Copenhagen, where bridges and tunnels help riders cross over or under busy roads without stopping. Other intersections would give cyclists a special traffic light so they can keep going while cars stop. “The cycle superhighways will make a huge difference for cyclists, as the time of travel between two places will probably be cut in half,” says Thomas Schmidt, who leads a bike-friendly employer project for ADFC.

At the moment, the plan is still just a proposal, though several other networks of bike highways are also in the planning stages around Germany. Politically, it may be a challenge; even building smaller bike lanes inside Munich can be hard.

“If it’s about redistributing a street–removing a car lane and making it a bike lane–this is very, very complicated right now in Munich,” says Groh. “If you want to remove a car lane, you have the protest of the car driver. The conservative party doesn’t like it.”