5 Ways To Beat The Afternoon Slump

By FastCo Studios1 minute Read

We’ve all been there: it’s late afternoon and we have zero energy left for the day, and no idea how we will get through the rest of our work we need to accomplish. Before you reach for that late-afternoon snack, watch this first and find out the five tips that will make sure you have energy to last you throughout the day. So grab that coffee and press play–but first find out the optimal time in your day to drink that coffee.

