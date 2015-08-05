Graava’s New Camera Edits Your Videos For You

A new $249 camera is aiming to compete with GoPro through artificially intelligent software that automatically edits video footage into music videos. Graava , founded by Brazilian entrepreneur Bruno Gregory, operates autonomously. The idea is that users wear the camera (which can store between two and three hours of footage) to record video, and then place it on a charging mat, where the camera then automatically syncs with Wi-Fi and creates a video.

Users select their background music in advance, and the camera’s GPS and accelerometer are used to extrapolate moments of intense motion and physical activity; these moments are then automatically synced to the cameraperson’s music. According to Gregory, the beat of the song is synced with the contents of the video.

The idea for the startup came after a hit-and-run bike accident. “I was hit by a car while biking,” Gregory told Fast Company in a Google Hangouts video interview. “I was with a friend who was visiting from Brazil. He happened to install a camera on his bicycle, and when we got home we saw we had video of the incident that included the license plate.” Police later investigated the bike accident as a result of the video footage.

This incident later inspired Gregory to found Graava. His company’s camera is slightly larger than a GoPro, and relies on cloud services for automatic video editing. Currently being marketed primarily toward early adopters, the camera is retailing for $249 and Graava is taking pre-orders now. The company expects to ship the cameras in early 2016.