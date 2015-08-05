Jesse Eisenberg Fields Kristen Stewart’s Sexist Questions In An Awkward Interview That Makes a Point

Celebrity junket interviews are clearly exhausting for the actors out promoting films. Sometimes this fatigue leads them to say offensive things about fan-favorite characters in the very franchise they star in–and sometimes it leads to really awkward conversations between morning television hosts and young stars who are clearly engaged in an ongoing stalemate. For the Jesse Eisenberg/Kristen Stewart stoner-superhero adventure American Ultra, though, Funny Or Die had the two stars mitigate those concerns by taking the awkward, uncomfortable interview directly to each other.

Eisenberg and Stewart mix up the questions that the male and female co-stars on the junket circuit typically get: Stewart hits Eisenberg with “Do you have any favorite designers?”; “Are you seeing anyone at the moment?”; and “Do you get any work done?”–while Eisenberg asks her if she ever got aroused during her sex scenes [spoiler: no] and how she “bulked up” for the role. The inequity between how male and female actors are treated by interviewers is a well remarked-upon phenomenon (Paper Towns author John Green defended Cara Delevingne’s morning show interview by noting that her male co-star was usually asked when he read the book, while she was asked if she read it), but when it’s funny people like Eisenberg and Stewart skewering that tradition, at least it’s painful to watch in a good way.

See the original press junket below.