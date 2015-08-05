How Netflix’s New Parental Leave Policy Will Impact The Economy And The Gender Wage Gap

Netflix just made a major announcement and it has nothing to do with a new original series or distribution deals. It’s about parents.

Particularly those who are about to become parents among its staff of its streaming service (the DVD business and other divisions are not included.) In a statement posted yesterday on the company’s blog, Netflix chief talent officer Tawni Cranz announced the introduction of unlimited leave for new moms and dads. The policy will allow them to take off as much time as they need during the first year after a child’s birth or adoption.

This tops tech companies offerings such as the 17 weeks with pay at Facebook and $4,000 cash. At Yahoo, benefits range from 16 weeks paid leave for new biological moms, but fathers and adoptive parents only get eight weeks. Google, Microsoft, Pinterest, and Twitter similarly offer more time to biological mothers, but none come near Netflix.

We want employees to have the flexibility and confidence to balance the needs of their growing families without worrying about work or finances. Parents can return part-time, full-time, or return and then go back out as needed. We’ll just keep paying them normally, eliminating the headache of switching to state or disability pay. Each employee gets to figure out what’s best for them and their family, and then works with their managers for coverage during their absences.

This is a big step for a few reasons.

Despite making headlines and a hashtag #LeadOnLeave, the Department of Labor hasn’t made much headway on getting widespread legislation to pass. Federal law says that new parents can get up to 12 weeks time off from their jobs, but that doesn’t guarantee pay and it’s only applicable for companies with more than 50 employees.

Currently, only California, New Jersey, and Rhode Island have paid parental leave at the state level, putting the U.S. outside the list of 185 countries (alongside Papua New Guinea) that do have paid maternity leave. Seventy-eight of those countries also mandated paternity leave, with 70 of those providing paid leave to new fathers, according to a report by the International Labour Organization.