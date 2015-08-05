Target Pilots Movement-Tracking Beacon Technology In 50 Stores

Target, much like Lord & Taylor and Macy’s before it, is embracing beacons, which use Bluetooth to communicate with smartphones. The retail giant is introducing the technology in 50 stores across a number of cities, including Chicago, Denver, Minneapolis, New York City, Pittsburgh, Portland, San Francisco, and Seattle.

For retailers, beacon technology serves to enhance the in-store experiences of loyal customers, and Target is no different. The company’s pilot program will alert customers who use Target’s iOS app to deals around its stores, provided they have consented to sharing their location and receiving those notifications. As customers peruse items at a Target store, the beacons will track their movements and send out relevant alerts based on what they are browsing. The suggestions will appear both as push notifications and in-app recommendations.

Target says it plans on rolling out beacon technology to other locations in the coming months. Though beacons require customers to download and use individual apps for different stores, Target is in a good position to take advantage of the technology, given its stature as the second-largest retailer in the country.

Target is also working on bringing the experience to its Android app.

