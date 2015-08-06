Steve Case’s VC Bus Tour Looks To Fund Startups In Overlooked Cities

With nearly three-quarters of all U.S. venture capital investment landing in just three states–California, New York, and Massachusetts–serial entrepreneur and AOL cofounder Steve Case has been hitting the road to promote other startup ecosystems across America as part of his Rise of the Rest bus tour.

The tour, which has already made stops and investments in 14 cities since its rollout last year, announced its next five hubs on the road map–Baltimore, Philadelphia, Buffalo, Manchester, NH, and Portland, Maine–during the first ever Demo Day held at the White House this week.

Case’s Washington, D.C.-based VC firm Revolution, along with partners like Google for Entrepreneurs and Salesforce for Startups, have committed to investing another $1 million to add to the $1.5 million dished out to promising startups during the first 3,000 miles logged on the tour since its launch last spring.

There are great entrepreneurs and thriving startup communities all over the country, and their story wasn’t being told as well, and there wasn’t as much capital flowing to them.

“Silicon Valley is the most iconic, but also New York City and the Boston area were attracting a lot of capital, but there are great entrepreneurs and thriving startup communities all over the country, and their story wasn’t being told as well, and there wasn’t as much capital flowing to them,” said Case, hours before announcing the next leg of the tour alongside President Obama. “I was cochairing the National Advisory Council on Innovation and Entrepreneurship, backed by President Obama, and a shared initiative called Startup America. I worked with him on a jobs council focused on entrepreneurship, and it became clear that the best way to unleash more job growth and economic growth was to focus more on startups.”

During each of the stops, Case and his team met with local entrepreneurs, investors, school administrators, and politicians to identify the needs and promote the growth of each individual startup ecosystem.

“There’s a recognition that this is an important initiative; helping growth startups generally is important, helping to build startup communities across the country is important, and in most cases, the people we’re engaging are already doing things that are helpful. We’re just trying to knit it together into a more cohesive tapestry,” said Case.

One such stop on the upcoming leg of the tour is Philadelphia, home to one of the country’s only private/public partnership investment funds, Startup PHL, one of the most diverse startup ecosystems in America and one of the country’s only municipal departments solely dedicated to entrepreneurship investment.