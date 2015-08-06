advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Hypnotizing Doodles Show The Beautiful Side Of Coding

By Diana Budds1 minute Read

If you love Google’s homepage more for its whimsical doodles than its search box, head to Codedoodl.es, a platform for experimental, generative, code-driven art.

The site’s interface is refreshingly simple: a grid of thumbnails with the artwork and coder names beneath each one. If a graphic catches your eye, click on it and it opens in a new window. FLUUUID, a creative technology collective, built the platform to become the destination for discovering “high quality code-driven experiments, that showcase how visual programming, playful and engaging interactivity, and generative algorithms can be explored through a web browser,” developer Neil Carpenter writes on Medium.

The works arrive to the site via submission. While some look complex, they’re all built relatively simply. There’s no GUI, 3-D modeling, or audio involved (meaning your computer shouldn’t come to a screeching halt when you open one). Knacki by Florian Morel looks like a calming lava lamp; Recursion Toy by Justin Windle is a tangle of metastasizing tree branches; for glitchy fractals, view Edgy the Pit Minder by Felix Woitzel.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life