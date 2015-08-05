Take a Look Back At All The Amazing Careers That Began With “The Daily Show”

Over the course of Jon Stewart’s 16 years hosting The Daily Show, the series has developed into a talent pool rivaled only by Saturday Night Live. Anyone who became a correspondent in that time had at least a 50% chance of going on to write books, star in movies, and have other TV shows built around them. A new video charts the impressive array of careers the show has launched since 1999.

The ‘Daily Show’ Family Tree reveals the first appearances of its correspondents–dating them, in case viewers haven’t been made keenly aware of the passage of time yet today–and shows what our old friends are up to now. The video begins and ends with the two Stevens, Carrell and Colbert, who have arguably achieved the most success. Equal time is devoted, however, to your Samantha Bees and Rob Corddrys, and even Michael Che, whose brief tenure at The Daily Show in 2014 helped him leverage his way into his current spot on SNL‘s Weekend Update.

There are also some deep cuts here too–Co.Create had almost forgotten that Demitri Martin was once a correspondent on the show, and never knew Josh Gad had been involved with the show at all? One major omission is rather frustrating, though: in the name of Louise’s bunny ears, where’s Kristen Schaal?

