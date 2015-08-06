Twitter Bot Automatically Generates Trippy Glitch Art

PixelSorter is a new Twitter bot by developer Way Spur-Chenn that automatically glitches out any image you tweet its way.

After mentioning PixelSorter in a tweet with an uploaded image, it will then download the image, and begin segmenting an image into rows or columns according to their hue, brightness, luminance, etc. A few moments later, PixelSorter will @reply you with its own glitched-out version of the image you just uploaded.

If you want to get technical, there are many more parameters you can use to get PixelSorter spitting out specific kinds of glitchy images. For example, if you want your image to be filtered using PixelSorter’s “Drip” glitch, you can specify “preset[drip]” in your tweet. And there are a lot of other presets and custom parameters you can try for yourself if you’re feeling adventurous.

It’s a fun little diversion, considering Twitter bots and glitch art are two of our favorite things here at Co.Design. Mash up the two, and look–the post writes itself.

Now if someone would just come up with a Twitter bot that writes a Co.Design post every time another Twitter bot makes some glitch art, we can automate this whole process.