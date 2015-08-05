China To Install Police Officers At Alibaba, Tencent To Enforce Web Censorship

The Financial Times reports that the Chinese government will begin stationing police at the offices of major Internet companies, including ecommerce giant Alibaba and online media firm Tencent . The police officers will be looking for evidence of “illegal Internet activity,” China’s deputy minister of public security told the Financial Times.

China has strict rules that govern acceptable web content. The government bans pornography, violent images or messages, and online speech that criticizes the Communist party. In 2013, a 16-year-old Chinese blogger was jailed for “rumor-mongering.”

The Chinese government recently published a controversial draft cyber-security law that would put tougher restrictions on web companies and require them to share data with the government. In a statement, advocacy group Human Rights Watch said the draft law “will further stifle peaceful speech online, which is one of the only means people in China have to publicly express their opinions.”

Read more at the Financial Times.

[via The Verge]