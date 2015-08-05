How YouTube Became The New Food Network

Elise Strachan recently remodeled her kitchen. This wouldn’t normally be something of note, but in Strachan’s case, her reasoning went far beyond being sick of her cabinets: She needed a new kitchen because of her home business. My Cupcake Addiction , Strachan’s YouTube channel and website, has over 1.9 million subscribers, generates more than $60,000 monthly in advertising revenue, and has provided the former flight attendant with a lucrative business. So an upgrade is understandable.

Strachan and her peers, ranging from the anarchistic Epic Meal Time to the British Sorted Food, and a host of others, have discovered something quite unusual: YouTube’s short, one-to-15 minute videos put it at a strategic advantage against traditional venues like The Food Network when it comes to reaching an audience. And although YouTube has yet to present its first Bobby Flay or Giada De Laurentiis to the world, that day is coming soon.

The guys of Epic Meal Time, making some Fast Food Lasagna

Although YouTube wasn’t created with cooking videos in mind, and established itself more with homegrown comedy videos and cute cat videos, it nonetheless has become a major hub for food content. Zefr, a rights management firm, estimates YouTube’s cooking vertical has approximately 800,000 videos with over 11.5 billion views across approximately 118,000 channels.

These videos–which range from professional productions to college students cooking brownies on dorm room hot plates–compare quite favorably with the viewership of television food content. Epic Meal Time has racked up approximately 774 million views on YouTube for their videos, and Tastemade (a food content network that Strachan belongs to) has generated approximately 26.8 million views on their channel. By comparison, No Reservations With Anthony Bourdain generated only 8.1 million views of clips on YouTube.

While comparing made-for-YouTube productions’ viewership numbers with those of online clips for old-guard television food shows is not a fair comparison, advertising revenue helps illuminate the dollars at stake. According to estimates by Outrigger Media published in Ad Age, My Cupcake Addiction generates approximately $64,000 monthly in earnings. Another channel, the child cooking series Charli’s Crafty Kitchen, generates an estimated $128,000 monthly. Sorted Food, meanwhile, now has 14 employees.

Rosanna Pansino, (Right) of Nerdy Nummies making Unicorn Rainbow Cake

Rosanna Pansino, the Los Angeles-based host of Nerdy Nummies, didn’t expect to show up on billboards when she started posting video clips on YouTube. When I met with her at VidCon, Pansino was busy promoting her self-titled new cookbook, which is an Amazon best seller as of press time even though it is still in pre-orders for a November 3 release. It’s a long way from the videos she first created for fun shortly after moving to Los Angeles in 2011.

“I was looking for ways to be more comfortable on camera,” Pansino told me. She was working small gigs on the fringes of Hollywood, and decided to make videos that mixed her love of cooking with geek culture callouts to Star Trek and other shows. Fans quickly cottoned on to her enthusiasm and format, and viewership exploded: Some of her videos have had over 70 million views. Although Pansino would not discuss the business side of her operations in detail with Fast Company, it’s worth noting her channel is in the top 1% for advertisers in all of YouTube along with Strachan’s.