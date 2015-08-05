What Not To Do At A Business Lunch

There comes a moment in every professional’s life when they are asked to a business lunch. Whether it’s with colleagues, your boss or subordinates, or a whole group of people you don’t know that well, the fact remains that this situation is fraught with potential social gaffes. Luckily, we created a PSA to show everyone what to definitely not do in this situation, ever. So watch this, then enjoy all the business lunches you will hopefully be invited to. Just don’t order the wings.