Your Step-By-Step Guide To Surviving A Layoff

Losing your job can be one of the most unexpected and confidence-crushing experiences you’ll have in your working life. But going through it doesn’t have to dampen your spirit–or ruin your career.

“Everyone I know who has ever been laid off ended up in a better place because of it,” says career expert Suz O’Donnell, director of client services and lead coach at Thrivatize. “Some of them stayed in the same role, but went to a company they liked better, and others completely recreated themselves by finding something they found more meaningful.”

Of course, before you can find the unseen benefits to a layoff, you first have to get through it in one piece. Here’s what you should do from the moment you get the news.

Let yourself cry/scream/laugh . . . alone. You’re going to have a lot of emotions after you get the news, whether it’s through a face-to-face meeting with your boss or via email. As soon as you can, find a place you can be alone (your car or an uninhabited office without windows) and give yourself the space to feel what you feel, in solitude.

Put the news in perspective to keep yourself from panicking. After your initial reaction, resist wallowing in how this layoff will reflect on you, especially now that you have to find a new job. In short, try not to take it personally. “A layoff is only a black eye on your résumé if you treat it that way,” O’Donnell says. “Layoffs reflect more poorly on company performance than your personal performance, so be sure not to let it get you down.”

Tell your work BFF, significant other, or parents. It may help to talk with someone you trust right away about what happened–this can give you an even better perspective on what a layoff means for you and help your feel better in general.

Meet with a career services coach. “Layoffs often come with some sort of career services, so be sure to take advantage of those free tools and coaches,” O’Donnell says. “The agency your company uses will mostly likely have self-assessments to investigate your passions and strengths, career coaches to help you build your résumé and translate it for new opportunities, and special access to recruiters who look at résumés they submit first.”