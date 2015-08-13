What I Learned From Going On 100 Job Interviews In 8 Months

“I am a warrior with a warrior spirit!” This is the phrase I repeated to myself over and over again after I heard my pastor say it one Sunday morning. I quickly rushed home so I could jot it down and hang it up on my wall. Those eight words helped me stay encouraged through eight months of unemployment–yes, that’s 243 frustrating, résumé-writing, tear-filled days. And in that period, I went on more than 100 interviews, from the traditional, in-person sit-down to nerve-wracking phone calls and dozens of video chats. There is so much that I learned about myself and the job search during that time that has made me a wiser woman and a more confident job candidate. I hope you’re never in my shoes, but if you are, keep these six things in mind:

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement

advertisement