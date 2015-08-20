5 Developing Business Rivalries To Keep Your Eyes On

As of a few years ago, HBO and Netflix seemed to have settled into separate niches: for HBO, original content, and for Netflix, streaming. Now, the two are battling over both arenas , with HBO battling its way into streaming with the web-only HBO Now service, launched in April , and Netflix making inroads into original content with acclaimed series like House of Cards and Orange Is the New Black.

How are they faring? As of late June, research group BTIG estimated that over a million people had signed up for the 30-day free HBO Now trial period, and that about 850,000 of them became paying customers. Meanwhile, Netflix’s original series have generated reams of favorable press and more than a few award nominations—but the company won’t release audience numbers, so there’s no way to tell how those shows are actually doing among viewers. What we do know is that while Netflix has a slight edge on HBO in revenue ($5.5 billion in 2014, to HBO’s $5.4), licensing-related overhead costs still put it well behind HBO in the profit race ($403 million to HBO’s $1.8 billion).

Continuing to pump out original content will be increasingly important for Netflix as content-licensing deals become ever more complicated and expensive, but it has a leg up on HBO in one crucial content area: kids programming. HBO took a major step toward closing that gap in August, when it struck a deal with the Sesame Workshop to air the next five seasons of Sesame Street first on the cable network. “They’re both competing for the best creators, they’re both going after media lovers and time,” says Liam Boluk, a media strategy consultant with Redef, of Netflix and HBO, “but I certainly don’t believe this is a winner-take-all situation.” –Claire Dodson

“Let’s move this conversation to Slack.”

That phrase, now commonplace in thousands of offices across the country, must rankle Google executives each time it’s uttered. In just two years, Slack has single-handedly inserted itself into the way we work, presenting its messaging and collaboration app as the perfect antidote to the chaos of workplace email. And while its 500,000 users may be peanuts next to Gmail’s 900 million, the rapid growth of a platform dubbed “the email killer” is certainly cause for concern.

It’s not just that Slack has reduced the volume of emails. It’s that, with its emphasis on simplicity and seamless integration with hundreds of third-party apps, it has made those endless, back-and-forth conversation threads look antiquated and out of touch. Even with the introduction of Inbox, Google’s newer, sleeker alternative to Gmail, it’s hard to imagine anyone forgoing the group messaging of Slack to return to the days of “reply all.” –Kim Lightbody

Walmart became the latest player in the world of organic products last year when it unveiled a partnership with Wild Oats Marketplace Organic, an unexpected move for a megastore known for focusing more on its bottom line than the quality of its products. The company declared that it would offer its organic goods for 25% less than other brands, thereby promising to remove “the price premium associated with organic groceries.”