4 Strategies For Handling Negative Feedback

It’s a typical Wednesday morning at the office and five minutes after you’ve settled in, started sipping your morning coffee, and tackling early morning emails you notice an email from your supervisor. She wants you to stop by her office at 10:30 a.m. to discuss the proposal you submitted last week.

Instinctively, your mind outlines the 1,472 ways you can account for areas where you may need to improve. You quickly head to the bathroom to ensure your facial expression appropriately reflects the situation at hand–it should express a mix of seriousness, certainty (that you can improve) and of course be paired with a consistent nod that reads, “I take none of this personally.” You take a deep breath and now you’re ready.

You know feedback is a critical component of growth, so why is it so difficult to hear? Next time you are on the receiving end of feedback, here are some things to keep in mind.

There is no failure. Only feedback.

—Robert Allen

We know we are not perfect beings, yet the workplace is the last place where we give ourselves permission to make mistakes. Ask yourself two questions:

Do you value continuous growth and improvement?

Do you want to work in an environment that values continuous growth and improvement?

If you are nodding “yes” to both questions, then think of feedback as a mechanism for correction–its primary purpose is to help you become better and hold you to those values.

Feedback usually highlights areas of improvement that we often miss when assessing ourselves. While this can make you self-conscious, focusing on the growth and not the gaffe will ultimately leave you feeling self-confident. Shift your focus away from the deficit. Yes, you could be better, but instead focus on the fact that now you know how to be better.

To effectively communicate, we must realize that we are all different in the way we perceive the world and use this understanding as a guide to our communication with others.

—Tony Robbins

You know how you like your coffee, your tea, and your eggs–but you don’t know how you like your feedback?