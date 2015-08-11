5 Habits Of Effective Introverted Leaders

Leadership is often associated with words like “charisma,” “power,” “outgoing,” and “confident.” As a result, introverted and quiet changemakers may have difficulties envisioning what their leadership looks like.

But core aspects of leadership, such as those described by transformational leadership researchers James MacGregor Burns, Bernard M. Bass, James Kouzes, and Barry Posner, and by Good to Great author Jim Collins, reflect ideas that are in total alignment with quiet changemakers, and you don’t need to be in a position of authority or have a formal leadership role to practice these leadership characteristics.

Here are a few practices that introverts–whom I refer to as “quiet changemakers”–can adopt to strengthen their leadership:

They learn the interests and preferences of their colleagues. They engage in two-way communication. Quiet changemakers can excel through our preference for one-on-one or small-group communication. Through these individual interactions, we learn about our colleagues more deeply in a way that positively impacts our relationships.

Questions that lead to better leadership practice:

Do I know much about my colleagues outside of work?

What do my colleagues and I have in common? Difference?

Which parts of their jobs do my colleagues love/hate?

What skills do my colleagues have that they don’t have a chance to share in their jobs?

How do my colleagues work best?

They provide space for intellectual discussion. They ask others to provide advice. They provide opportunities for people to show off their knowledge. Quiet changemakers can do well because of their enjoyment of conversation with just a few people on topics of shared interest. They can be good listeners and allow other people to spend more time talking. They can share work or ask for advice in ways that allow other people to shine in their areas of expertise.

Questions that lead to better leadership practice: