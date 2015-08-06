Before Lil Bub: A Curated Look At How Cats Came To Dominate The Internet

Cats rule the Internet, and this epic feline achievement is being examined—and celebrated—in a new exhibit, “How Cats Took Over the Internet,” at the Museum of the Moving Image in Astoria, Queens.

“Cats on the Internet is something that the culture at large sees as frivolous, but the very fact that there is so much attention paid to this, I think, demands a deeper reading of the phenomenon,” says Jason Eppink, associate curator of digital media at the museum and the organizer of the exhibit.

Eppink, who doesn’t have a cat of his own, though he once cared for a rescue for a month, adds: “My personal M.O. is to take really silly subjects and look at them seriously.”

So while “How Cats Took Over the Internet” is, of course, full of all kinds of cute and funny cat videos, images and GIFs that will delight anyone who loves kitties, the exhibit also encourages visitors to consider how our habit of anthropomorphizing animals as well as our evolutionary drive to embrace cuteness play into our endless appetite for cat content on the Internet.

The exhibit also shows—through a detailed multimedia timeline of cats on the Internet—how the development of affordable technology for the production and distribution of media has given rise to user-generated content.

A key part of the exhibit, the timeline goes back 20 years, starting in 1995 with an entry on a cat-focused newsgroup that Eppink finds particularly interesting. “There were newsgroups broken down into every sort of conceivable interest, and one of them was a cat newsgroup, and in mid-’95 some people in the newsgroup started role-playing as their cats, typing and speaking in a dialect that was kind of like baby talk,” he says.

The Infinite Cat Project – Peach Photo: Lena Marianne Arvola, courtesy of The Infinite Cat Project.

The timeline also includes the first “celebrity cat” Eppink could find. Her name (actually, she could have been a he—Eppink isn’t sure) was Kitty, and years before Lil BUB, Maru and Grumpy Cat became famous felines, Kitty was making a name for herself via a webcam feed set up in 1998 by a California company called Joint Solutions Marketing. “This was when webcams were really popular. People were setting them up, and if they had enough bandwidth, they would broadcast snapshots that would refresh every few minutes,” Eppink says, pointing out, “Until the mid-2000s, the bandwidth wasn’t really accessible for viewers, or really broadcasters, to make anything faster than that.”