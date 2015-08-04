Blake Griffin Faces Marvin The Martian In Jordan Brand’s Intergalactic Dunk Contest

In 1996, a little animated movie starring Bugs Bunny and Michael Jordan hit the silver screen. It wasn’t, to be honest, a great movie, but kids and hoops fans loved it and it’s since become perhaps the only animated sports movie to be anointed classic status.

Now that 20 years have passed and those excited little kids are now 20- and 30-somethings with larger disposable incomes, and reboot fever has hit Hollywood, whispers of a Space Jam sequel have been heard. Or at least the trademarks have been filed. So what better way to stoke the flames of speculation than launch a new Jordan shoe with a classic Warner Bros. cartoon character or two?

In a new spot introducing the new Jordan Super.Fly 4s, by agency Wieden + Kennedy New York, Blake Griffin is forced to face Marvin the Martian in a dunk contest to end all dunk contests. Even Bugs makes an appearance. The Martian busts out some impressively intergalactic moves, but then the earthling Los Angeles Clipper star decides to dunk from the foul line. The other foul line. Obviously, the shoes help. BUT WHAT ABOUT THOSE SHORTS, THOUGH?

By the sounds of things, be prepared for more Looney Tunes with your sneakers.