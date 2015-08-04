Instagram Just Stepped Up Its Advertising Game

Instagram officially debuted its advertising API this week as part of a major push to turn the app into a major mobile advertising platform.

Using the API, advertisers will be able to automate Instagram marketing campaigns and buy ads in a similar manner to what they currently do for Twitter and corporate parent Facebook; until now, marketers had to manually purchase ads. This considerably simplifies the process for major brands of operating an Instagram presence.

Earlier this summer, Fast Company reported on Instagram’s efforts to attract advertisers to the platform.

“The Instagram Ads API will help us make ads more relevant to the community, serve more diverse business objectives, and make buying on the platform easier for advertisers,” an Instagram spokesperson told Fast Company. “We started working with a group of Facebook Marketing Partners a few weeks ago and they’ve brought great experience and technological savvy onto the platform. We’ll continue to build upon the Instagram Ads API in the coming weeks and months.”

[via Business Insider]