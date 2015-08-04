Drones Are Delivering Contraband To Prisons

A drone transported nearly half a pound of drugs into an Ohio prison on July 29, sparking a fight among inmates. Unknown parties coordinated the drop and flew the drone into a prison yard at the Mansfield Correctional Institute.

JoEllen Smith, a spokesperson for the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction, told the Mansfield News Journal that the drone dropped a package containing more than 5 ounces of tobacco, over 2 ounces of marijuana, and nearly a quarter of an ounce of heroin. The contraband seemingly instigated a fight between inmates who were out in the prison yard at the time.

Nine inmates who exchanged blows were placed in solitary confinement as a result.

As drones become more ubiquitous, prisons are struggling with the question of how to protect against contraband deliveries from the skies. Drones are new territory for government agencies and companies; since it is difficult to predict how unmanned aircrafts may be used in the future, delineating comprehensive no-fly zones is no easy feat.

In 2014, the Lee Correctional Institution in South Carolina reported that a drone carrying marijuana, tobacco, and mobile phones crashed just outside its walls; in the past two years, there have been three other drone-smuggling incidents across the U.S., and more abroad.

[via The Guardian]