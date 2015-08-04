Cristiano Ronaldo Played Soccer In A Madrid Square For An Hour And Nobody Noticed

Cristiano Ronaldo–one of the most famous, most recognizable sports stars in the world–was able to play a little soccer in the middle of a Madrid city square for about an hour without anyone really paying attention. Sure, he was dressed in a fat suit, wig, beard and sunglasses, but still.

The Real Madrid and Portugal star took to the streets in a stunt to help promote his new line of headphones with Monster called ROC by Ronaldo. Some keep-uppy, some dribbling, a little passing with strangers. It’s not until a young boy plays a game with him does the man who just bought his agent A GREEK ISLAND for a wedding gift, reveal his true identity. Somewhere that girl who wouldn’t give him her phone number may be feeling a pang of regret.

It’s certainly more of a feel-good story than the one about Ronaldo trying to promote the headphones in an interview with CNN Espanol, only to get very pissed off when the subject of FIFA corruption was brought up. Out of touch multi-millionaire or fun-loving hero? You decide. Meanwhile, Dr. Dre is probably questioning Ronaldo’s product naming process.