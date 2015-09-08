Unequal From Birth: How Inequality Starts Early And What We Can Do About It

During the War on Poverty of the 1960s, two education researchers from the University of Kansas were working in schools to improve kids’ language skills. They were on the front lines of an optimistic effort to put poor kids in pre-school on a better educational track. But over time they realized their efforts were unsuccessful at moving the needle. Frustrated, Betty Hart and Todd Risley decided they needed to look at the children earlier in life.

This is part of Co.Exist’s collection of stories about rising income inequality and big and bold ideas for how society can reverse this trend. See the whole list here.

Every month, they would spend time observing 42 families of different incomes as their babies grew up, from an age of seven months to three years. Their results were both troubling and ground breaking. The poorer the family, the fewer words and positive “affirmations” the child heard during this crucial time of brain development. By age four, they estimated from their data, a child whose family was on welfare would have heard 32 million fewer words than a peer from a richer family.

“Eighty five percent of the brain develops in the first three years. Words are like food for the brain. It’s all about the language and interaction children get with the parent,” says Dana Suskind, a Chicago pediatric surgeon who is founder and director of the Thirty Million Words initiative, a series of interventions to overcome this word gap.

This study is just one example of how inequality begins at home. It begins with how babies are fed, how they’re nurtured, how mothers talk to them, and really with the many, many things that do and don’t happen in people’s houses around kids. Everything matters to a child’s development, so everything affects the level of development homes of different incomes are able to offer.

Starting at age three or four is too late, as it fails to recognize that skills beget skills.

At the moment, it’s pretty clear that kids from poor homes start at a disadvantage. According to the Brookings Institution, a little less than half of poor children are ready for school at age five, compared to 75% of children from families on moderate and high incomes. Whether it’s simple poverty, or “bad parenting,” it’s clear that different things are happening in the respective homes that begin to explain long-term inequality patterns. The same paper points out that two out of three children born into families in the bottom-fifth of the income bracket remain in the bottom two-fifths in their adult life.

These sort of statistics have created huge interest in pre-school interventions recently. Whether it’s parenting courses, nurse visits, language development, or proposals for universal pre-school programs, there’s a feeling that early interventions could reap super-sized benefits, and that this area is currently a missed opportunity. Today, the U.S. spends much less early childhood than public education, and relatively little compared to other rich countries.

“Much of the discussion focuses on the K-1-2, when the truth is the achievement gap begins before a child steps into the classroom or a child takes their first steps,” says Suskind.