Here’s A Map Of The World From A New Yorker’s Point Of View

It’s no secret that New Yorkers think their city is the center of the universe. Case in point: in May the New York Times published a trend piece for the Style section that revealed the shocking truth about Brooklynites moving to a city called LA. “That Times article about those people who gave up is just heartbreaking,” The Awl‘s Alex Balk deadpanned . Ann Friedman shot back with an LA Times op-ed titled “New York is a livable place–who knew?”

Navel-gazing is a favorite New York pastime. Which is precisely what makes this map of the world from a New Yorker’s point of view so delightful. Playing up New York’s inflated sense of self, the map depicts New York as not only the center of North America, but also about 80% of it. Meanwhile, San Francisco and LA get a little sliver to the west of the Hudson, just underneath New Jersey. As for the entire Midwest? Didn’t even make the cut.

The map was published in the 1970s, according to the David Rumsey Map Collection, but the author remains anonymous. That’s right, total anonymity–just another perk of living in New York.