How The Natural History Museum Is Changing The Ratio Of Women And Minorities in STEM

We know the problem: there aren’t enough women pursuing STEM careers and there are about to be a lot fewer. There are fewer women earning engineering and computer science degrees than there were 10 years ago.

We understand the impact: homogenous workplaces aren’t good for business as they report lower profits, less engagement, productivity, and innovation.

We also know that one of the best ways to ensure the future of STEM is a more equitable one is to engage girls while they are very young (think: GoldieBlox), keep them interested in learning necessary skills through middle and high school (hello, Girls Who Code), and throw in a strong female lead to watch on television to further the message that women can be scientists and engineers.

But science itself–specifically the scientific method of asking a question and testing through experiments–may hold the key to what will eventually right the lopsidedness of gender in STEM.

Ellen V. Futter Photo: © AMNH/D. Finnin

“It is going to take a lot of different approaches in combination,” says Ellen Futter, “and testing and experiments to see what works best.” As president of the American Museum of Natural History (AMNH), Futter is leading the charge to do just that.

The 146-year-old institution may be best known for its dinosaur bones and dioramas, but Futter sees it taking a pivotal place in the firmament of educational activity. “We are not a school setting,” Futter underscores, “but we have from the beginning integrated science and education.”

Right now, Futter believes science education is “broadly in crisis, as certain groups are not empowered to participate.” Because, she notes, many of the most important issues of our time have a scientific underpinning, opportunities that flow from a science background are important for individuals of all backgrounds. In other words: without innovations in tech, healthcare, and environmental sustainability, the world we know would be in peril.