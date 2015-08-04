Julia Louis-Dreyfus Is The Least Cool Suburban Mom Of All Time In A New Old Navy Campaign

The first day at a new school is always the most nerve-wracking day of the year when you’re a child. But imagine how much worse it would be if your mom was the goofball character Julia Louis-Dreyfus plays in Old Navy’s latest back-to-school spots. Here, a charming, tousle-headed preteen who dresses suspiciously dapper for his age, opines that he just wants to wear normal clothes like all of the other kids.