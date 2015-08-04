Julia Louis-Dreyfus Is The Least Cool Suburban Mom Of All Time In A New Old Navy Campaign

The first day at a new school is always the most nerve-wracking day of the year when you’re a child. But imagine how much worse it would be if your mom was the goofball character Julia Louis-Dreyfus plays in Old Navy’s latest back-to-school spots. Here, a charming, tousle-headed preteen who dresses suspiciously dapper for his age, opines that he just wants to wear normal clothes like all of the other kids.
In the spots by agency Chandelier, Dreyfus plays a cluelessly out-of-touch suburban mom whose own personal style game is on-point, even as she dresses her son like a pint-sized corporate lawyer. Cue the cool electronic music as a group of ethnically diverse tweens stride confidently around the school grounds, dressed in jeans, T-shirts, and shorts. The surprisingly helpful group of pre-teen hipsters answer Dreyfus’s questions about how much their clothes cost (spoiler: shockingly affordable!) with aplomb and imply that, perhaps, her nerdy son isn’t just about to get his head swirlied in a toilet.