Some Hero Elephant Stuffed a GoPro Up His Snout And You’ll Never Look At Trunks The Same

Sometimes a plan comes together, and sometimes it goes better than anyone could have expected. In the case of whoever left behind a hidden GoPro camera near a pack of pachyderms, it was definitely the latter.

The resulting video footage depicts a herd of elephants in a grassy field, complete with impossibly adorable baby elephants, charging toward the camera and ultimately playing with it. Some of the more investigative sorts in the bunch end up using their trunks to get up close and personal with the camera. Sure enough, one of them practically inhales it.

It’s a must-watch for anyone who wants to know more about the texture of elephant trunks, inside and out, than the usual zoo-view provides.

[via Laughing Squid]