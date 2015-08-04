These 10 Animated Movies Just May Be The Most Beautiful Animated Movies Ever

Die-hard Disney fans who watched Cinefix’s recent video essay about the most beautiful films of all time may have noticed a giant Wall-e shaped gap in the rankings. Now the YouTube site is correcting the anomaly with a whole new video essay solely focused on the most beautiful animated films.

Creator Clint Gage once again walks viewers through his thoughtful reasoning about why certain movies do and don’t make the cut. (His attempt to justify not including Spirited Away, though, is bound to earn him the ire of militant Miyazaki fans.) The selections run the entire gamut of CGI, old-school hand drawn, and simple stop-motion films. They also span just about every style and geographical location. However, it is perhaps a credit to recent advancements in technology, and visual storytelling breakthroughs, that eight of the ten films were created in 2008 or later.

Box office bomb Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole, for instance, seems like an unlikely choice, but the fact that it made the cut, and Gage’s compelling explanation makes a strong case for actually watching it.

Below is a list of the 10 most beautiful animated movies, according to Cinefix: