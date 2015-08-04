This Cookie Cutter Looks Like…Something Else

Cookies are delicious. Rainbows are pretty. Pots of gold are cool. And penises? Sure, why not!

The good folks who operate TheFussyPup shop over on Etsy seem to have (unintentionally?) combined all these elements into a copper cookie cutter. They introduce the product this way:

Wow your friends with this awesome cookie cutter. Having a St. Patty’s Day get together? Whip up a batch of these super cute rainbow cookies and spread the cheer.

TheFussyPup, based in Seymour, Ind., appears to specialize in creative cutters: They also offer dump truck, hammer, garden gnome, and bee hive shapes in their funky line, among many others. It’s not clear if the Pot of Gold design was made with tongues firmly in cheeks. We’ve emailed TheFussyPup to ask them–and will update this post when we hear back.

UPDATE: We heard back from Kimberly Wolfe, one of the proprietors of TheFussyPup, who says she didn’t realize that the Pot of Gold cutter resembled anything else when her sister designed it–but then they showed it to some friends.

“One pointed out its resemblance to the male organ,” Wolfe writes in an email. “We had a little giggle and dismissed the thought.”

The same cannot be said of TheFussyPup’s Amazon customers.

“Works great,” one wrote, “but it ends up looking like a penis no matter what color the cake is … good luck.”