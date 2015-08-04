Helix Sleep Uses Your Personal Data To Create A $900 Custom Mattress

Doling out $5,000 for a Hästens Marquis bed does not mean it will fit your exact sleep specifications—and that’s where Helix Sleep hopes to make its mark. The startup, which officially launched on Tuesday, seeks to customize your mattress by gleaning insight from data like height and sleeping style. The queen-size, custom mattresses run $900 each.

Helix Sleep gives prospective customers a questionnaire, asking about height, weight, how they sleep, and how firm their mattresses usually are. The company then compiles that information into a sleep profile and uses 3-D modeling to attempt to create a mattress worthy of Goldilocks. The company says its mattresses are made of latex, microcoils, and foam.

For couples who bicker over mattress firmness, Helix Sleep provides a solution for an additional $100. It offers a “split” bed, which caters to each half of a couple on their respective sides of the bed. Another option is the “blended” mattress, which takes into account the couple’s preferences and melds them together.

Helix Sleep may be the first direct­-to-­consumer brand to build mattresses based on individual preferences, but it certainly isn’t unique in its pricing or convenience. Casper, for example, embraces a one-size-fits-all mentality that is diametrically opposite to Helix Sleep’s approach: It produces just one mattress and delivers it to consumers in a box, charging $850 for a queen size.

The startup Novosbed, whose $999 Aria mattress Fast Company took for a test drive (sleep?) last year, dubs itself the “Warby Parker of mattresses” because it allows customers to try out different different products and return them with no extra fee.

You can viewing pricing by mattress size and take Helix Sleep’s questionnaire at its website.