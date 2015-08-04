advertisement
Who Made That App? Makerbase Aims To Create An “IMDb For Internet Stuff”

By Rose Pastore1 minute Read

Tech bloggers and entrepreneurs Anil Dash and Gina Trapani announced a new product on Tuesday called Makerbase, which they are pitching as a user-edited database for Internet creations–a catalog of credits for things like websites, apps, and podcasts. Makerbase hopes to be a “directory for people who make things,” according to its tagline on Twitter.

“Makerbase is about giving credit & attribution, esp where it’s overdue,” Trapani tweeted. “Apps aren’t just made by founders & coders.”

The Makerbase database also reveals connections between creators by showing who has worked on a project together.

At launch, Makerbase is sponsored by Slack, MailChimp, and Hover. The site is free to access and edit, but users must sign in with a Twitter account.

According to Dash, Makerbase will be publicly introduced at today’s White House Demo Day.

