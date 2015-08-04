Lowe’s Newest “Fix In Six” Vines Are Actually NYC Store Window Displays

Lowe’s series of six-second home improvement tips have been a long-running success for the brand in the social sphere, but now it’s created a “Fix in Six” retail window display to celebrate a new Manhattan location.

Created by Spaeth Design and BBDO New York, the IRL tips are just as short and simple as their Vine-bound brethren, just a bit bigger. Both are custom-made to address a major issue of big city living. One illustrates the space-saving advantage of hanging your bike form the ceiling, while the other demonstrates how painting walls a lighter color makes a room feel bigger.

The displays will be up for the month of August at Lowe’s new store on the corner of 6th Avenue and 19th St., which opens in September, and broadcast on Periscope on August 5th. The brand’s first Manhattan store opens on the Upper West Side in mid-August.